Go behind the scenes of the royal wedding with "CBS This Morning"

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King is on the streets of Windsor with "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "I have such a bad case of royal wedding fever, and I'm not the only one. It hit me the minute I stepped off the plane, from the moment you get into the airport," King said Friday on "CBS This Morning." 

We'll be posting behind-the-scenes photos below, so check back here for more as the celebrations unfold from Windsor Castle.  

Royal wedding 2018

  • Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018
  • Time: Coverage begins 4 a.m. ET 
  • Where: Windsor Castle
  • TV channel: Your local CBS station
  • Online stream: Watch live on CBSN or on the CBS News app

Show us how you're celebrating the royal wedding with the hashtag #RoyalThisMorning  

Gayle gets a preview of the carriage procession:  

Gayle and Kevin prepare for the royal wedding: 

Our hotel room has been converted into a control room: 

It takes a village:

ctm-0518-gayle-king-windsor-castle.jpg

Gayle King and team at Windsor Castle

CBS News

Check out Gayle's sparkly clogs: 

CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips on the eve of the royal wedding at Windsor Castle:

ctm-0518-mark-phillips-at-windsor-castle.jpg

CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips

CBS News



