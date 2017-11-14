Roy Moore speaks amid allegations of sexual misconduct -- live updates

Roy Moore, Alabama's embattled GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, is speaking to would-be supporters Tuesday night in his first major public appearance since five women came forward alleging he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

I'm looking forward to speaking at the God Save America Conference tonight in Jackson! #alsen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

An increasing number of Republicans are calling for Moore to step aside. In Washington, Republicans are dropping their support for the former Alabama Supreme Court judge, while the Republican National Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee have pulled their names from the joint fundraising agreement with Moore's campaign.

Republicans are scrambling as they figure out what to do next, with the Dec. 12 election against Democrat Doug Jones rapidly approaching. The GOP has not not coalesced around the idea of a write-in campaign, while NRSC Chairman Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, has said the Senate should expel Moore if he is elected. Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said Monday that if he were in Alabama, he would "run to the polling place" to vote for the Democrat.

Moore, meanwhile, is not backing down. He has decried the allegations as fake news, and an "InsideHitJob."

Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun. https://t.co/unVysRKDKz — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

Moore has denied the allegations, most extensively in a radio interview with conservative host Sean Hannity on Friday, but he has left some aspects of the accusations open for further questioning. When Hannity asked whether Moore would have dated teens when he was in his 30s, Moore said, "No, not generally," also saying he always asked permission from a girl's mother before dating her.

Follow along below with live updates of Moore's Tuesday night appearance (all times ET):

9:10 p.m.: Church service continues

Preacher concludes; more prayer and singing resumes.

8:45 p.m.: Reporter tweets video of Moore entering church

Moore is seen with his wife Kayla in Jackson, Alabama, entering the Walker Springs Road Baptist Church to a standing ovation.

Roy Moore making entrance at revival in Jackson, AL - shakes hands of kids - walks into standing ovation hand in hand with his wife Kayla. #MooreAllegations pic.twitter.com/mE64yUY0a7 — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) November 15, 2017

8:30 p.m.: Preacher takes the podium; Moore hasn't spoken yet

Church service continues as preacher takes the podium after numerous hymns and a couple prayers.

8:14 p.m.: Prayer mentions Judge Moore

Church prayer calls out Ray Moore as he faces sexual misconduct allegations and calls him a man who will "stand the test of time."

8:05 p.m.: News camera at the event shows Moore in crowd

Media at the event show that Moore is in the crowd with his wife.

8 p.m.: Church service starts at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church

Choir performs and worshippers are welcomed.

7:57 p.m.: Moore expected to speak at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will be making a campaign appearance in Clarke County tonight. Judge Moore is expected to speak at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church tonight. It's part of the church's "God Save America Revival Conference."