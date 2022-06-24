Know the penalties for withdrawing from your Roth IRA

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you need to take money out of your Roth IRA, you should know the rules so you don't have to pay taxes or penalties. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roth IRAs are different from traditional IRAs partly because contributions are made after you pay taxes. Roth IRAs also come with more flexible withdrawal rules than traditional IRAs. There are a number of reasons you may want to use your Roth IRA funds for something other than retirement or withdraw early. But be careful - there are still some penalties and pitfalls.

How to make a Roth IRA withdrawal

You can withdraw your contributions to a Roth IRA for any reason and at any time without penalty. Once you reach the retirement age of 59 ½ and the account has been open for at least five years, you can also withdraw your earnings on those contributions without penalty. You aren't required to make a Roth IRA withdrawal at any age. The required minimum distribution (RMD) rules that apply to traditional IRAs don't apply to Roth IRAs while the owner is alive. When a Roth IRA owner dies, some distribution rules can apply to whoever inherits that Roth IRA.

You should research your intended Roth IRA withdrawals carefully. In some situations, an early withdrawal may be subject to income tax or a 10% penalty.

Withdrawing from an inherited Roth IRA

When a Roth IRA owner dies, some minimum distribution rules that apply to traditional IRAs also apply to inherited Roth IRA beneficiaries. Be sure to thoroughly research the details or consult a financial adviser.

Distributions, or withdrawals, from inherited Roth IRAs are generally tax-free. But if your Roth IRA was opened fewer than five years before you inherited it, you may owe taxes.You may also owe taxes if the inherited Roth IRA was converted from a traditional IRA fewer than five years before the converted Roth IRA owner dies. The IRS treats this as a "nonqualified distribution."

Roth IRA withdrawal rules and penalties

You can withdraw your original Roth IRA contributions for any reason and at any time without penalty or tax. Your earnings from those contributions may be subject to income tax or penalties in certain situations.

Regular contributions and qualified distributions aren't taxable.

Roth IRA distributions that return your regular contributions (also called withdrawals) are tax free and aren't subject to the 10% penalty. There are three types of Roth IRA distributions, or withdrawals:

Return of regular contributions (or withdrawal of contributions)

Qualified distributions, also known as a qualified withdrawal

Non-qualified distributions

Are there any penalty exceptions?

You can avoid the 10% penalty in some situations when withdrawing funds (also called a distribution) from your Roth IRA. It's a good idea to check with a financial adviser or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) before making a move.

Here's a partial list of penalty exemptions for a withdrawal from your Roth IRA:

You are exempt If you are:

Retirement age of 59 ½ or older



Totally and permanently disabled



Using the funds to buy, build or rebuild a first home (up to $10,000 over a lifetime)



Using the funds for unreimbursed medical expenses or health insurance that are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, (AGI)- Paying health insurance premiums while unemployed



Under a levy from the IRS for the IRA or retirement plan



Withdrawing funds that aren't more than a qualified higher education expense

What are some situations where withdrawing from your Roth IRA makes sense?

Taking an early distribution can actually be a good decision in some situations. You might consider an early withdrawal if:

You're buying or building a house for the first time



Unreimbursed medical expenses need to be paid



You're over 59 ½ and need to tap a source of cash



You have a higher education expense that qualifies

Of course, working with your financial advisor will help you better understand these scenarios and how an early withdrawal can affect your retirement plan.

What is a qualified distribution?

A qualified distribution, or withdrawal, must meet certain conditions to avoid income tax or a 10% penalty.

Qualified distributions must both be made after:

A five-year period that is counted from the first taxable year for which a Roth IRA contribution was made



The age of 59½; because of disability; to a beneficiary or estate after death; or to purchase, build, or rebuild a first home up to a $10,000 lifetime limit--Source: Internal Revenue Service

Can you borrow against a Roth IRA?

"The short answer is no, you cannot borrow or loan yourself money from your Roth IRA," says Kaleb Paddock, a certified financial planner with Denver-based Ten Talents. There is a potential "workaround" if you withdraw funds from your Roth IRA and put them back via a deposit within 60 days, Paddock notes. That way, you avoid taxes and penalties.

"Just remember to code this correctly when you file your taxes the following year since you will receive a Form 1099 as a result of the withdrawal," Paddock says. But be careful. If you wait until day 61 or later, your withdrawal is subject to penalties and possible taxes if you haven't met the "5-year rule" and have investment gains in the Roth IRA, Paddock notes. Exceptions (see above) may apply. It's best to seek advice first.