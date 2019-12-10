Former White House physician running for Congress in Texas

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who President Trump unsuccessfully selected to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, filed to run for Congress in Texas on Monday. Jackson is running for Texas's 13th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Congressman Mac Thornberry, a Republican.

Thornberry announced in September he would be retiring, joining five other GOP lawmakers from the Texas delegation who are not seeking reelection. The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, Thornberry won the seat handily in 2018, with 81.5% of the vote.

The Texas Tribune was first to report Jackson filed to run.

A rear admiral in the Navy, Jackson, 52, served as Mr. Trump's physician in the White House until the president nominated him to serve as secretary of the VA in March 2018. But Jackson withdrew his nomination for the appointment following allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson departs the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Jackson was accused of excessive drinking on the job, improperly distributing medication to staff — which earned him the nickname "Candyman" — and contributing to a hostile work environment. While he denied the allegations, Jackson said in a statement announcing his withdrawal the claims had become a distraction for the president.

Mr. Trump frequently lauded Jackson, who in January 2018 gave the president a clean bill of health, and blamed his failed nomination on Senator Jon Tester of Montana, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, who released a two-page summary of the allegations against Jackson.

In February, the president appointed Jackson to serve as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser.

In addition to serving as Mr. Trump's doctor in the White House, Jackson was a physician for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The Defense Department's Inspector General is in the midst of investigating the allegations that sunk Jackson's nomination to head the VA. CNN reported last week Jackson retired from the Navy.