NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer resigns, citing blackmail plot

Ron Meyer is resigning as vice chairman of NCBUniversal after disclosing that he agreed to pay a woman who allegedly tried to extort him years after they'd had a sexual relationship.

In an emailed statement to staff that was posted on social media by the company's media reporter, Dylan Byers, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Meyer had behaved "in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values."

Byers also posted a statement from Meyer, who wrote that he'd "recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me. Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me."

Meyer's career spanned more than 20 years at the media giant, which is owned by cable operator Comcast. The executive — who co-founded Creative Artists Agency, a top Hollywood talent firm, in 1975 — was known for his ties to A-list actors, filmmakers, and industry movers and shakers, according to Variety.

NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meyer's exit comes less than two weeks after the company reportedly pushed out the leader of its network entertainment group, Paul Telegdy, amid allegations he fostered a toxic workplace environment.

Meyer was head of Universal Studios since 1995 and in 2013 was promoted to vice chairman, providing "strategic guidance and counsel" over NBCUniversal's film, TV and theme park business.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.