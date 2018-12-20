Mueller requests transcript of Roger Stone's interview with House Intel Committee

Reporting by Olivia Gazis and Julia Kimani Burnham

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the House Intelligence Committee to provide the transcript of its interview with Trump ally Roger Stone, an official familiar with the matter told CBS News. Earlier this month, Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, said Mueller should be provided with Stone's testimony for evidence of perjury.

In a statement, Stone insisted there was no "proof or evidence" that he hacked Democrats' emails. Stone called the request "semantical word games, partisan hair splitting non material perjury traps."

The news about Mueller's request was first reported by The Washington Post.

Stone testified in Sept. 2017 as part of the now-shuttered House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation. Stone has previously released written testimony he gave to the House Intelligence Committee before the that interview.

Ahead of the 2016 election, Stone publicly praised WikiLeaks and made comments that coincided with the release of prominent Democrats' emails. In the written testimony, Stone wrote that he had no "advanced knowledge of the source or actual content of the WikiLeaks disclosures regarding Hillary Clinton."

The special counsel's office does not currently have usable access to the committee's transcripts, though the committee has already submitted dozens of transcripts to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for a classification review.

Representatives for Democrats and Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee both declined to comment.

The House Intelligence Committee has a publicly posted meeting scheduled for Thursday morning, although it's unclear if they will vote on Stone.

Mr. Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last month to making a false statement to Congress.

Jerome Corsi, a confidante of Stone's, has indicated he had advanced knowledge about the release of the hacked emails by WikiLeaks, according to documents obtained by CBS News. Corsi told CBS News last month that he is negotiating a plea deal with the special counsel's office.

Stone and President Trump's relationship goes back decades, but Mr. Trump's aides have downplayed any connection to the campaign.