Roger Goodell pens message to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin's injury

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own

Damar Hamlin breathing on his own

Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans.

"Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," read the message, posted on the NFL's Twitter account. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffers from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care."

In the message, Goodell said support for Hamlin, 24, will continue in the form of shirts that will honor him.

"This weekend, players and coaches from all 32 teams will wear "Love for Damar 3" T-shirts during pregame warmups in a league-wide show of support for Damar."

A message to our fans from Commissioner Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/iBwE6uZFWb — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2023

Hamlin was critically injured on Monday during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He fell after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got back on his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell back a few seconds later.

Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Doctors say a defibrillator and CPR were used within several minutes of his collapse.

The game was postponed and later suspended.

Hamlin is making continued progress, the Buffalo Bills said Saturday, citing physicians at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

"He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent," the team said in a tweet.

Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday.