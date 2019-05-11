Live

Several people caught in avalanches in Colorado national park

Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park say seven people were caught in avalanches on Saturday in the park. Multiple large avalanches were reported above Emerald Lake and there were no injuries, CBS Denver reports

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said park rangers were talking to the people involved in the avalanches, but no other details were immediately available. 

Details about what triggered the avalanches have not been released.

Park rangers are advising backcountry users to not travel on or below steep snow-covered terrain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

