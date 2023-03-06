Apparent stampede at concert in Rochester, N.Y. leaves one dead, several injured, two critically

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at a concert in Rochester, N.Y. late Sunday night found several injured people but none suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, adding there was "no evidence" of any shooting at the site.

Instead, they said the injuries at the Main Street Armory were apparently sustained "as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots."

Three of the inured were taken to a hospital where one, a 33-year-old woman, died and the others were listed in critical condition. Six more were brought in private vehicles to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

