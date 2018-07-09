Robin Wright on "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey: "I didn't know the man"

Robin Wright opened up on her disgraced "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey during her first interview since news of sexual misconduct accusations against the actor emerged. Wright distanced herself from the actor during an interview Monday with "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, saying, "I didn't know the man."

Wright, who has shifted into the spotlight of the Netflix series since Spacey's departure in December, said of her former colleague said she was "surprised" by the allegations.

"We were coworkers, really," she said. "We never socialized outside of work. [It was a] respectful, professional relationship. He was so great with me. He was never disrespectful to me, so that's my personal experience. That's the only thing that I feel I have the right to talk about."

To further emphasize that she is not close with Spacey, she said that she doesn't "even know how to reach him." She continued, "Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

The actress said of learning about the accusations, "I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened." Wright discussed the decision to move on with the show and said, "We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned."

On "House of Cards," Wright plays Claire Underwood, the estranged wife of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The fifth season of the show, which aired last year, ended with Claire becoming president, looking into the camera and saying, "My turn." Season 6 will be the final season of the series, and in December, after a production delay, Netflix announced that the show would instead focus on Robin Wright's character.

Last year, "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in 1986. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old. After Rapp came forward, more than a dozen more accusers spoke out against Spacey, with allegations of sexual harassment or assault. Spacey was subsequently dropped from the movie "All the Money in the World" in addition to "House of Cards." Spacey responded to the accusations by chalking up his actions to "inappropriate drunken behavior" and struggling with being gay.

Just last week, it was revealed that British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winner, three more than previously disclosed.