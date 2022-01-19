University of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with hundreds who say they were sexually assaulted by Robert Anderson, former sports doctor

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday. Robert Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university's Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.

File photo, date and location not known, provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. Robert Kalmbach / Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP, File

Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

"I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan," Stinar said. "It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced."

The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexually abusing them.

A report by a firm hired by the school determined that staff missed many opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career.

The university regularly is ranked among the top public universities in the U.S.

The deal came just after two men who say they were sexually assaulted by Anderson said they were hoping that a change in leadership with the weekend firing of university President Mark Schlissel would allow the school be more accountable toward abuse victims.

Keith Moree and Robert Stone told reporters Tuesday that the Ann Arbor school is ripe for a culture change as its board conducts a search to permanently replace Schlissel, who was removed Saturday due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee."

Last year, lawyers said Matt Schembechler, the son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by Anderson.

Teri Anderson, the former daughter-in-law of Robert Anderson, spoke in support of the victims last September, CBS Detroit reported.

"From the beginning of my interactions with Bob I always questioned his sanity, how can this highly regarded Michigan physician be so off," she said.

She was married to Robert Anderson's son from 1995 till 2008, they had two children, one of whom sadly committed suicide six years ago as a teenager. She says she knew he was in pain and struggling with something, and once the allegations against Anderson came out, she starting putting together questionable pieces from her son's childhood.

"I remember when Bob and his wife would watch my children during my ex's parenting time and my son calling me crying saying he did not want to be left alone with his grandpa," Anderson said.