Robbie Robertson, guitarist for The Band, has died at age 80

Robbie Robertson, best known for his work as the lead guitarist for The Band, has died, his manager confirmed. He was 80.

At the time of his death, Robertson, along with Garth Hudson, was one of just two surviving members of The Band, which rose to prominence as Bob Dylan's backing band in the 1960s.

The Band played at Woodstock in 1969 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Robertson's manager Jared Levine said Robertson died following a long illness, "surrounded by his family."

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist for the the legendary rock group The Band, at The Village recording studio in West Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2014. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

