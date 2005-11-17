Road To Ruin Diary, Day Four

Ironing Board Sam played the blues during our live shot last night at the 930 Blues Café in Jackson, capping off a wonderful day in the great state of Mississippi.

I am at crisis point in my vow to not eat high fat, high calorie food on this trip. Beignets in the morning (the boys ate them), fried catfish, ribs, cornbread and candied yams for lunch (again the boys devoured it all).

I can see how the diet in the South can be addictive. It is all so delicious! And it's clear when you look around that people are eating this kind of food on a daily basis. We have a story coming up next week on portion control. Professor Paul Rosen of the University of Pennsylvania told me that a fried chicken and fried meals should be something one should have once, maybe twice a year! I thought he was kidding at first, but he was not. He pointed out how warped our sense of content and portions is in the meals we choose. These foods are so high in fat. To eat these rich salty dishes, the body and the appetite comes to expect it more and more.

Here in Mississippi, I could not find a public place that didn't include and obese person. And it's generations of obesity coupled with a lack of education on the risks and how to stop it. One student at Alcorn State University, who was 300-plus pounds, said his father and grandfather were both in the 500-pound range. He wants to lose weight and get healthier but he knows that doing that will be a battle with some long held traditions of not only diet but lifestyle.



The people here are so beautiful and full of spirit. I really hope they can somehow turn this around. It's especially upsetting to see obese children. I get teary thinking of how their life paths will be forever affected by their size — not only by health risks and discrimination, but by a far smaller chance at enjoying the beauty of life, of being able to move freely and physically experience a healthy, happy life.

Around here these foods, big on taste and high in fat, are part of the "courtesy" of the South. "Come on in, honey — let me fix you up something." Maybe we could afford to be a little less courteous.

The boys ate every meal today as if they wouldn't be eating again for weeks! I am sure they all will have gained five pounds before this trip is over.

Today we will be in Memphis, Tenn., where we will be looking at the science and the philosophy behind a raw food diet. I hope to be inspired to eat better. Although I haven't fallen off the barrel yet, we all could use a little inspiration to find joy in healthy nutritional foods.