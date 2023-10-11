Restaurants with bottomless mimosas now charging $50 "vomit fees"

Bottomless mimosa brunches may draw restaurant customers, but the sparkling wine and orange juice cocktails come with an obvious downside: patrons who overindulge and get sick. That's why some establishments are now tacking on "vomit fees" for customers who throw up on the premises.

One of those spots is the Oakland, California-based Kitchen Story, which has posted a sign that warns mimosa drinkers that they will be assessed a $50 cleaning fee if they throw up in the restaurant, according to CBS station KRON in San Francisco. Kitchen Story didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch.

Another San Francisco-area restaurant, Home Plate, also warns brunch aficionados that they will face a $50 fee for "any incident [incurred] as a result of intoxication."

The extra charge for cleaning up after a sick patron comes as restaurants have been adding fees for everything from paying for workers' health care insurance to providing bread and water. Such expenses are cropping up at a time when many restaurants continue to struggle to hire workers amid a tight labor market and face higher labor and food costs.

Kitchen Story co-owner Chaiporn Kitsadaviseksak told SFGate that the restaurant hasn't had to charge the fee since the sign was posted. "It was really tough cleaning. People were scared with COVID. And this was happening a lot. My workers don't want to do that. It got better. Now [customers] know they have to pay. They understand," he said.

It's not only restaurants that charge extra for cleaning up messes that go beyond the norm. Uber and Lyft allow drivers to charge cleaning fees, which range from $20 to $150, when passengers make a mess.