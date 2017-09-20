Report: Special counsel seeks documents from Trump presidency

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House for documents relating to President Trump's actions since taking office, according to a report from the New York Times.

Among the requested files are documents connected to Mr. Trump's firing of both former FBI director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to White House officials, the Times reports.

The special counsel is interested in the Oval Office meeting in which Mr. Trump told Russian foreign minister, Sergey V. Lavrov, and the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time, Sergey I. Kislyak, as well as other Russian diplomats that firing that "nut job" Comey relieved "great pressure" on him just a day after Comey was fired.

The request for documents from Mr. Trump's time as president represents a shift in the inquiry's focus to Mr. Trump's behavior since starting his term in the White House.

The Times also reports that in recent weeks, the special counsel has requested information on 13 different areas Mueller's team hopes to investigate. In response, Trump administration lawyers have begun searching through emails and seeking other documents relating to Mueller's request.

Mueller reportedly also asked for documents pertaining to the White House's response to the New York Times' questions about Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer. Trump's eldest son was lead to believe that the meeting would provide his father's campaign with damaging information about his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

Ty Cobb, Mr. Trump's lawyer responsible for managing the multiple Russia investigations lead by congressional committees, intelligence agencies and the special counsel, told Mueller's office that he will turn over several documents this week, according to the Times.

"We can't comment on any specific requests being made or our conversations with the special counsel,'' Cobb told the Times.