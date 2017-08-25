Remains found behind Ga. home ID'd as long-missing Iraq War vet Chase Massner

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Remains found under a concrete slab behind a Georgia home Aug. 1 have been positively identified as long-missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner, reports CBS affiliate WGCL.

The Cobb County medical examiner made the determination based on dental records obtained from the Department of Defense, Cobb police say.

James Bradshaw Clement, who used to live at the Kennesaw home where the remains were found and is believed to be the last person to have seen Massner alive in 2014, is being held in Dekalb County on a charge of concealing human remains.

Clement, 31, was arrested two weeks ago after about two weeks on the run, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"Now we can begin to plan a proper funeral for Chase, our son, husband and father," Massner's mother Stephanie Cadena told WGCL. "The next step is to prosecute the man being charged in this case."

Massner, 26, spent four years in the Army and served one year in Iraq, WGCL reports. He was last seen in March of 2014 at a Kennesaw Arby's. He worked as a night manager at a nearby Quik Trip.

WGCL reports Clement told police he had picked up Massner and brought him to the house, where he stayed the night. He said Massner, who was married with two children, was having marital problems and just wanted to talk.

Clement told police Massner left the house on foot the next day and never returned, according to WGCL.

At the end of June, police brought search dogs to the home, WGCL reported. The dogs found scents that indicated the presence of human remains.

The current resident of the house didn't live there when Massner disappeared, the station reports.