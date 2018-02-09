Rehired Southwest Airlines worker can keep GoFundMe money

A dispute over money donated to a mechanic after he was fired but later rehired by Southwest Airlines has been settled, with the worker allowed to keep the $25,000 in donations.

A GoFundMe campaign was started for Ken Hackett after he was fired from Southwest Airlines last February. The airline had accused him of helping organize an overtime boycott that forced Southwest to hire outside maintenance help. In December, an arbitrator ordered Southwest to reinstate him with back pay.

After the decision, Southwest tried to deduct the donations from money it owed Ken Hackett for back pay, saying it was outside income.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said Friday that the money won't count against Hackett's back-pay award under a settlement. Southwest said it was pleased to settle the matter.

Hackett was a steward for the union, which has fought the airline during long negotiations on a new contract.