Reed Hastings to step down as Netflix CEO

By Irina Ivanova

/ MoneyWatch

Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, is stepping down from the CEO post at the company he founded 25 years ago.

Ted Sarandos and current COO Greg Peters will lead the streaming video service as co-CEOs, Netflix announced

Hastings said he plans to continue as executive chairman, a stepped-back role often taken by company founders as part of a succession plan.

The company's stock jumped in after-hours trading on the announcement.

This is a developing story.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 4:42 PM

