Reds Make it Two In A Row

After losing 11 in a row, the Cincinnati Reds have put together a two-game winning streak.

Pete Harnisch got his first victory in three weeks, combining with two relievers on a four-hitter as the Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 Friday night.

Harnisch (7-3) gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings for his first victory since June 5. He struck out five and walked two.

"I just wanted to give us a chance to win tonight because when you win one after you lose 11 and then lose again, you've still lost 12 of 13," Harnisch said. "Now we can say we've won two in a row and go from there."

After Harnisch left, Danny Graves and Jeff Shaw each pitched a perfect inning for the Reds, with Shaw earning his 20th save.

Two Detroit errors led to an unearned run that broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth.

"It seems like the first time we've gotten a break or two," Reds manager Jack McKeon said. "It's nice to see somebody else making an error. Usually it's us."

Willie Greene homered and Sean Casey had a two-run single for Cincinnati, which ended Detroit's three-game winning streak. Deivi Cruz hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, but also committed the decisive error.

Doug Brocail (3-1) was the loser, allowing an unearned run and no hits in 1 1-3 innings.

Detroit's Frank Castillo, making his first start since June 10 and winless since May 15, left with a 3-2 lead after giving up two runs and eight hits in six innings.

But Greene hit a tying homer off Doug Bochtler in the seventh before the Reds scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth.

Casey was safe on first baseman Tony Clark's fielding error and pinch-runner Chris Stynes was bunted up by Pokey Reese. Stynes moved to third on Lenny Harris' groundout and, after an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Ed Taubensee, scored when Cruz booted Reggie Sanders' grounder to short.

"You don't expect Deivi to do that," Tigers manager Buddy Bell said. "I guess he's entitled to one of those, but when it costs you the game you don't feel good."

Casey's bases-loaded, two-run single gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the first.

Harnisch allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but a leadoff walk to Luis Gonzalez in the fifth set up Paul Bako's RBI double. Cruz followed with his second homer, putting the Tigers up 3-2.

"I'm not very good at pitching with a lead, so I gave that one back in a hurry," Harnisch said.

Tigers right fielder Bobby Higginson said Greene's homer could have been ruled an error because it bounced off his glove as he tried to make a leaping catch at the fence.

"I jumped a little too far, it hit my palm and went over," Higginson said. "That's a ball I expect to catch all the time. I'll take the heat fr the loss."

Notes: Right-hander Brian Powell will make his major league debut with a start against the Reds on Saturday night. The Tigers will recall Powell from Triple-A Toledo to replace scheduled starter Bryce Florie, who has a back strain. ... Saturday night's game is Detroit's fourth annual Negro Leagues salute. The Tigers will wear replica uniforms of the Detroit Stars and the Reds will wear the uniform of the 1942 Cincinnati Buckeyes. ... The Tigers haven't won four straight since last Sept. 3-6. ... Greene's homer was his first since May 23.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed