Recipe: Zola Bakes Rainbow Cookies

Colorful sweets from Samantha Zola, of Zola Bakes, who puts a modern twist on the traditional rainbow cookie.



Zola Bakes Rainbow Cookies

Ingredients:

12 large eggs, separated

2¾ cup sugar

24 oz almond paste

8 sticks butter, softened

5¾ cup all purpose flour

2 tsp salt

Food coloring

16 oz. or more of either jam or chocolate hazelnut spread

12 oz. or more chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Beat egg whites in an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high until they just hold stiff peaks. Add ½ cup sugar and continue beating until whites hold stiff slightly glossy peaks. Remove from mixer and set aside.

In another bowl, beat the almond paste and remaining sugar with a paddle attachment on low. Once incorporated, start adding 1 stick of butter at a time until thoroughly combined scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. When the butter paste mixture is nice and fluffy, add in the egg yolks and beat until well combined. On low speed add the flour and salt and mix until just combined. Fold egg whites into batter.

Divide batter equally among 3 bowls. Wearing gloves, dye each bowl with the color of your choice.

Spread each batter separately and evenly onto 3 half sheet trays lined with parchment paper. Bake until just barely set 15-18 minutes rotating halfway through.

Once the cake layers are cool, spread half the jam evenly on the 1st cake layer. Invert the 2nd cake layer on top and spread the remaining jam evenly. Lastly invert the 3rd cake layer. Wrap the tray in plastic wrap and place in the freezer with 4 sheet trays on top to weigh it down for a minimum of 8 hours.

Remove sheet tray from freezer and cut rainbow cookie bar into desired size. Place cut cookies on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.

Melt chocolate, pour into a piping bag and pipe a dollop of chocolate on top of each cookie. Lightly tap the tray on the table to achieve the perfect chocolate drip. Top with sprinkles and enjoy!



