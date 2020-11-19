Recipe: Winter Squash Bharta

Bon Appetit

By Sohla El-Waylly, courtesy of Bon Appétit magazine.

Bharta is a Bangladeshi style of seasoned meat or mashed vegetables usually served at room temperature alongside hot steamed rice. Its signature flavor comes from the use of pungent and fiery mustard seed oil. If you can't find mustard seed oil, substitute with extra-virgin olive oil (the most flavorful oil you've got) – just don't call it a bharta! This recipe is part of Sohla El-Waylly's Thanksgiving-for-two-or-maybe-eight feast (see the full menu here).



Winter Squash Bharta

4 - 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 2-lb. small red kuri, kabocha, or butternut squash

3 Tbsp. mustard seed oil*, divided

Kosher salt

½ small red onion, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped cilantro

2 red or green Thai chiles, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. ghee

1½ tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. Kashmiri chile powder or ½ tsp. cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°. Using a sharp heavy knife, halve squash lengthwise and scoop out seeds with a spoon (if desired, clean and use the seeds in Smashed Green Beans). Rub cut sides of squash with 1 Tbsp. oil and season generously with salt. Place cut side down on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until tender, 60–75 minutes.

Step 2: Scoop squash flesh from skin into a serving bowl. Using a potato masher or fork, smash until mostly smooth. Set aside a big spoonful of red onion and cilantro. Mix in chiles, ghee, coriander, cumin, chile powder, remaining red onion, remaining cilantro, and remaining 2 Tbsp. oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Top squash with reserved onion and cilantro just before serving.

Step 4: Do ahead: Squash can be baked and mashed 3 days ahead. Let cool; cover and chill.

Step 5: *Most mustard oils are not FDA-approved as edible in the United States due to their high erucic acid content. If you are concerned, look for Yandilla, an FDA-approved brand, online, or use olive oil instead.



