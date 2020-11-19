Recipe: Pecan Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Amanda Mack, courtesy of Bon Appétit magazine.

"Meet the Holiday Triple Threat Cookie," says baker Amanda Mack, the owner of Crust by Mack in Baltimore. A chocolate chip cookie spiked with homemade pumpkin spice, crunchy pecans, and gooey pumpkin puree. This recipe makes big cookies. To make 40–48 smaller cookies, use a No. 60 cookie scoop (about 1 Tbsp.) and bake about 10 minutes.



Pecan Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 20-24

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

¾ tsp. ground cloves

3 cups (375 g) all-purpose flour

1¼ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt

1¼ cups (2½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened until just slightly firm

1½ cups (packed; 300 g) light brown sugar

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

3 large eggs

¼ cup canned pumpkin purée

1 Tbsp. vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

4 oz. (112 g) semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

1½ cups (9 oz./255 g) dark chocolate chips

1½ cups (174 g) coarsely chopped pecans

Preparation:

Step 1: Place racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350°. Mix cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves in a small bowl to make pumpkin spice. Whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and 1 Tbsp. pumpkin spice in a medium bowl; set remaining pumpkin spice aside for making pies, quick breads, or another batch of cookies.

Step 2: Combine butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed, scraping sides of bowl as needed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low and with motor running, add eggs one at a time, mixing to incorporate after each addition before adding the next. Beat in pumpkin purée and vanilla paste. Gradually add dry ingredients and beat just until combined (be careful not to overmix). Set aside a handful or so of each of the chopped chocolate, chocolate chips, and pecans. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold remaining chopped chocolate, chocolate chips, and pecans into dough.

Step 3: Using a No. 20 cookie scoop (about 3 Tbsp.), drop balls of dough onto two parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing at least 4" apart. (If using a half-sheet pan, bake 2 cookies per sheet. For a full sheet, you can fit about 4.) Gently press reserved chocolate and nuts into tops of dough balls.

Step 4: Bake cookies, rotating pans top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until golden brown around the edges, 11–13 minutes (subsequent batches may take 2–3 minutes longer). Let cookies cool on baking sheets 5 minutes.

Step 5: Using a thin metal spatula, carefully transfer cookies to wire racks and let cool completely.

Step 6: Do ahead: Dough can be made and formed into balls 3 months ahead; freeze on baking sheets until solid, then transfer to resealable freezer bags or an airtight container. Cookies can be baked 3 days ahead; store airtight at room temperature.



