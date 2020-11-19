Recipe: Hibiscus Cranberry Sauce

Bon Appetit

By Tiffany-Anne Parkes, courtesy of Bon Appétit magazine.

Hibiscus is used in drinks throughout the African diaspora but most notably in Jamaica. Inspired by sorrel – a festive Caribbean punch – this sauce is sweet, tangy, earthy, and the perfect complement to the peppery profile of Jamaican jerk. Rum, allspice, and fresh ginger add a level of warmth and richness of flavor that is the signature of Caribbean cuisine. Serve with Jerk Turkey Shepherd's Pie.



Hibiscus Cranberry Sauce

Makes 2½ cups

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 2" piece ginger, peeled, halved

3 whole allspice

1 1-lb. bag fresh or frozen cranberries

1⅓ cups (packed) light muscovado sugar or light brown sugar

1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. hibiscus powder

Pinch of kosher salt

2 Tbsp. Jamaican rum, divided

Preparation:

Step 1: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add ginger and allspice and cook, stirring occasionally, until butter foams, then browns, 5–8 minutes. Mix in cranberries, muscovado sugar, and ½ cup water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries burst, 10–12 minutes.

Step 2: Uncover cranberries; stir in hibiscus powder, salt, and 1 Tbsp. rum. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until glossy and syrupy, 16–20 minutes. (Stir in about ¼ cup water if you like a thinner sauce.) Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1 Tbsp. rum. Let cool slightly.



