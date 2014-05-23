Recalled beef may have been sent to stores in 10 states

Federal food safety officials say ground beef recalled by a Detroit company earlier this week may have been sent to stores in 10 states.

According to an announcement Thursday, the U.S. agriculture department's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says it has reason to believe recalled beef was sent to retail outlets in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Wolverine Packing Co. announced Monday it was recalling 1.8 million pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

FSIS said earlier this week that 11 cases of illness had been reported.

E. coli can cause severe cramps, nausea and diarrhea, as well as other complications. The bacteria can also be spread from person to person.

Most people recover within a week but serious complications can occur, including a type of kidney failure know as hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is most common among the elderly and in children under 5 years old.

Consumers can see a list of recalled products and potentially affected stores on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.