We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By taking your money out of a regular account and putting it into an online account you could earn 12 times more interest. Getty Images

The days of traditional banking may be nearing an end. Inflation is still persistent (if cooler than what it had been in recent months) and interest rates to battle it are still high. In this environment, Americans should take a closer look at where they keep their money and how they use their accounts. It may not make sense to keep your funds where they are if you can make more money and pay fewer fees but switching it to another institution.

In fact, there are multiple compelling reasons why savers may want to switch banks now. Start by exploring high-yield savings accounts here now to see how much more you could be earning.

3 reasons to switch banks now

Here are three reasons why savers should switch banks today.

Higher interest rates

The average interest rate on a regular savings account is 0.40%, according to the FDIC. With $5,000 in that type of account, you'd earn a paltry $20 after a full year. But by switching to a bank that offers high-yield savings accounts you could potentially earn a rate that's 12 times higher. With an account earning 4.85% that $5,000 deposit would grow to $5,243 over the same time frame. That's $223 extra dollars you'd have earned simply by switching from a bank offering regular savings accounts to one offering a high-yield one. And that's at the 4.85% rate - it's possible you could earn even more by opening a CD with a different bank instead (online banks, in particular, offer significantly higher interest rates).

So don't let your savings go to waste. Switch banks now and start earning more interest. Explore your CD options here now to see how much more you could be making.

Little to no fees

Building your savings is already challenging enough. You don't want to see that amount dwindle due to excessive fees and penalties. You can easily see your bottom line deteriorate if your current bank charges for items like maintenance fees, minimum balance requirements and transfers. If you've already suffered from too many of these penalties then you're probably overdue to switch banks.

Many online banks have little to no fees. Because these banks are available online they don't have the same overhead costs that a bank with a physical branch does. Those savings are then passed on to customers in the form of higher interest rates and reduced (or no) fees. So, if you're tired of seeing red on your bank statements consider switching banks now.

Bonuses and perks

As if higher interest rates and reduced fees weren't incentive enough, many banks will entice you to switch to them by offering cash bonuses or extra perks to do so. This can include direct deposits into your new account of $200 to $300 or more.

With a new account in a new bank, you also may be able to secure perks like discounts with brands and companies, the use of financial advice tools and experts and improved rates on loans. In today's environment, banks will compete for your business so be sure to shop around to find one that offers the most applicable bonuses and perks for your individual needs.

Get started here now.

The bottom line

Don't let your savings suffer from inertia. In today's high rate environment, you could earn substantially more interest simply by switching banks. But it's not just the extra money that's great (although that doesn't hurt). By transferring your funds to a different institution you could also eliminate excessive fees and penalties that had been previously eating away at your bottom line. And, depending on the bank you choose, you could secure a substantial cash bonus and other perks that could benefit your personal financial situation.