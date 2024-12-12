We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adding 1-gram gold bars to your investment portfolio could be a smart move, especially if you make it before the new year.

As we close in on the end of 2024, several economic issues are looming, from unemployment concerns to a renewed uptick in inflation. As a result, investors are increasingly seeking reliable and strategic options to safeguard their wealth. There are a few different investment vehicles that can serve this purpose, but gold has consistently stood out as a trusted asset in this capacity, particularly during periods of uncertainty. The precious metal's enduring value, versatility and resilience make it an attractive choice for both seasoned and novice investors, after all.

While traditional gold investments often focus on larger quantities, though, there's a growing interest in smaller denominations, particularly 1-gram gold bars — especially now that gold prices are climbing back up toward recent all-time highs. With the price of gold now sitting above $2,700 per ounce, investors are seeking ways to participate in the gold market without committing to larger, more expensive purchases, and that's where 1-gram gold bars come in. These small precious metal holdings are opening new doors for investors who want to enter the gold market with greater flexibility and lower initial investment requirements.

And as financial markets brace for potential challenges in the coming year, the case for incorporating 1-gram gold bars into investment portfolios is even stronger. So, if you've been searching for the right gold investment to make for the new year, it could be worth considering these more compact gold bars.

5 reasons to invest in 1-gram gold bars before 2025

Investing in 1-gram gold bars before 2025 deserves serious consideration for the following reasons:

A lower barrier to entry (and greater buying flexibility)

Unlike larger gold bars or coins, 1-gram bars provide an accessible starting point for precious metal investing. With gold prices sitting near record highs, these smaller units allow investors to begin building their precious metals portfolio without requiring substantial upfront capital. This accessibility is particularly valuable for younger investors or those new to precious metals, as it enables them to develop a steady accumulation strategy through regular purchases. The ability to buy in smaller increments also allows for better cost averaging and more precise portfolio allocation.

Enhanced liquidity and trading versatility

Another significant advantage of investing in 1-gram gold bars is their superior liquidity compared to larger units. These smaller denominations can be bought and sold more easily, as the lower per-unit cost appeals to a broader range of potential buyers. This enhanced liquidity becomes particularly valuable during times of market stress or when investors need to liquidate only a portion of their holdings. The flexibility to sell exactly the amount needed, rather than being forced to liquidate larger units, provides better control over investment management.

An ideal option for strategic gift-giving and wealth transfer

As we approach 2025, 1-gram gold bars also offer an innovative solution for generational wealth transfer and gifting. Their small size and lower individual value make them perfect for distributing assets among family members or creating inheritance portions. This characteristic is especially relevant for estate planning purposes, where equal distribution of assets among beneficiaries is desired. These smaller units can also serve as meaningful physical gifts that introduce younger generations to the concept of precious metal investing.

Extra protection with advanced security features

Modern 1-gram gold bars often come equipped with sophisticated security features that can be more comprehensive than those found on larger bars. Major refiners are incorporating advanced authentication measures, including holographic elements, micro-engraving and unique serial numbers, making these smaller units highly secure investments. This enhanced security, combined with the lower risk associated with purchasing smaller denominations, provides investors with additional peace of mind when building their precious metals holdings.

An effective inflation hedge

Gold has long been regarded as a hedge against inflation and economic instability, and 1-gram gold bars are no exception. With inflationary pressures ticking back up over the last few months, the value of fiat currencies continues to erode. Gold, however, retains its purchasing power over time, providing a reliable store of value.

Investing in 1-gram gold bars before 2025 allows investors to take advantage of current price levels while preparing for potential economic challenges. These small units offer a practical way to safeguard wealth during periods of market volatility or currency devaluation, ensuring financial security regardless of broader economic conditions.

The bottom line

The benefits of 1-gram bars outlined above make these smaller gold assets an attractive investment option as we head into 2025. While they may not replace larger gold investments entirely, these smaller units offer unique benefits that complement traditional precious metal holdings. For investors looking to enter the gold market or expand their existing positions, the combination of accessibility, liquidity and security makes 1-gram gold bars a strategic choice worth considering before the new year begins.