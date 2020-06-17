Watch live: District attorney to announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting

Paul Howard, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, will soon announce his decision on whether to bring charges against the former police officer who fatally shot a black man and another officer who was at the scene in Atlanta last week. Howard is scheduled to address the public on the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Watch the press conference live on CBSN in the player above.

On Friday, June 12, two officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, arrived at a Wendy's drive-thru around 10:30 p.m. because Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him.

Brooks wrestled a Taser away from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe fired his weapon, authorities said.

Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. An autopsy from the county medical examiner said Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide.

Rolfe was fired from the department the following day and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

Howard, in an interview with CBS News earlier this week, said he was reviewing ballistic evidence before making his decision and trying to determine if the officer thought his life was in danger when he fired his weapon.