Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug and weapons charges at U.S.-Canada border

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross into the United States from Canada, say law enforcement officials. Bill Kapri, whose stage name is Kodak Black, was driving two other people in a Cadillac Escalade with temporary California registration across the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge Wednesday evening, according to New York state police. The men admitted to border agents they possessed marijuana and firearms.

Black, 21, was found with marijuana and officers discovered a Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle, police said. He was arrested on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The two passengers in the Escalade face a weapons charge. The driver of a second car, a Porsche, faces the same charges as Black.

Black was arraigned in a town court and remanded to county jail with bail set at $20,000 cash or $40,000. He was in jail Thursday morning and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Representatives at Black's record label and Live Nation didn't reply to emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Black's hits include "Tunnel Vision," ''Wake Up in the City" with Bruno Mars and Gucci Mane, "No Flockin'" and "Zeze," which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. His last album, 2018's "Dying to Live," debuted at No. 1 on the charts.

The rapper has a long history of legal problems, CBS Miami reports. He is facing a charge in South Carolina of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for allegedly raping a woman after a 2016 concert.

In August last year, Black was released from a Florida jail after spending seven months behind bars for numerous charges. Then on January 18, he was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies after posting an Instagram video allegedly showing him using marijuana and waving a gun around recklessly in front of a child, according to CBS Miami.

He was also jailed in Broward County, Florida, in June 2017 for violating house arrest, stemming from a May 2016 arrest for armed robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, CBS Miami reported. He was released from jail after serving 97 days of a 364-day sentence after completing a voluntary life skills course.