Fiat Chrysler recalls 573,000 Ram trucks for steering problem

Fiat Chrysler said it is recalling 573,876 Ram trucks because of a faulty steering component, which can cause drivers to lose steering control.

The vehicles being recalled are:

Model year 2013-2017 Ram 3500 pickups



Model year 2014-2017 Ram 2500 pickups



3500 Ram chassis cabs from 2014-2017



Fiat Chrysler said its investigation found that a "steering-linkage configuration on certain vehicles may separate over time. If this were to occur, the driver may experience steering loss."

The problem may be linked to one injury and eight crashes, Fiat Chrysler said.

Truck owners can check whether their vehicle is part of the recall at recalls.mopar.com, contact their dealers or call the Fiat Chrysler U.S. Recall Information Center at (800) 853-1403.