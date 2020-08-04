Radio City "Christmas Spectacular" canceled for the first time in 87-year history

The Radio City "Christmas Spectacular," starring the iconic Rockettes, has been canceled for the first time in its nearly 100-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to run from November 6 to January 3.

MSG Entertainment, which owns Radio City Music Hall, announced Tuesday that the popular show, known for iconic dance numbers like "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" and "Living Nativity," would not go on this year. All tickets will be automatically refunded.

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The "Christmas Spectacular" first made its debut in 1933. The company has plans to bring the beloved show, which has been seen by over 75 million people, back next winter.

In this 2016 file photo, members of the Rockettes perform atop the marquee of Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Their annual Christmas Spectacular show has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now," it said.

So far, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which also features the Rockettes, has not been canceled.

"At this time we do not have an update to share regarding the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," a spokesperson for Macy's told CBS News on Tuesday.

MSG Entertainment, which also owns Madison Square Garden, is laying off 350 people — about one-third of its corporate workforce, according to the New York Post. MSG Sports, which owns the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, will reportedly cut 50 jobs, about 15% of its corporate staff.