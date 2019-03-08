"You ever been in jail, Gayle?" R. Kelly explains McDonald’s run after posting bail last month

R. Kelly: "Have you ever been in jail, Gayle?"

CBS News will broadcast "The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly", a one-hour primetime special featuring exclusive interviews with the embattled R&B singer and two women who live with him, tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

R. Kelly found himself back behind bars on Wednesday, where authorities say he'll remain until he pays the more than $161,000 he owes in child support.

His arrest came hours after the singer's explosive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in Chicago.

Among the questions King asked during the 80-minute interview was about a stop Kelly made after his Feb. 25 release from a weekend in jail on sex abuse charges.

"Can you explain why you get out of court and the first thing you do is go to McDonald's? I mean, and you're just sorta yukkin' it up at McDonald's. I'm thinking, 'Does he like the fries, a Big Mac?' I just think considering the seriousness of the charge -- I just wouldn't think you'd go and hang at McDonald's. Is it just me?" King asked the singer.

"I didn't go hang," Kelly replied.

"I saw you sittin' at McDonald's," said King.

"You ever been in jail, Gayle?" Kelly asked.

"No, I can honestly say I've never been in jail," King replied.

"OK, so then listen to me clear," said Kelly.

"I'm listening," said King.

"OK. Now, I grew up on, like, certain things. But I was in a place that, first of all, I -- I felt like I shouldn't be. But I was there. It was real, OK? There was times where I was very hungry, right?" Kelly explained. "My favorite restaurant, OK, is McDonald's 'cause I love my mom and I got memories of me and my mom when we used to go to McDonald's and we could only afford a Danish and a coffee, OK."

King also sat down with two young women currently living with Kelly, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage.

Never-before-seen parts of King's 80-minute sit-down with Kelly and the interview with the two young women, conducted earlier this week in Chicago, airs tonight in the CBS News special airing at 8/7c. A team of CBS News journalists will explore the allegations of abuse against Kelly, his denials and more.

In the interview — Kelly's first since he was arrested last month on 10 sexual abuse charges — the singer is at times emotional and at others explosive.

Kelly has denied all of the accusations, saying they are lies. Savage's parents have accused Kelly of kidnapping their daughter. She says she's living with the singer of her own free will.

Kelly has also been accused by some of his alleged victims and their families of maintaining a sex cult. Friends and family members believe Clary and Savage are a part of this cult. Kelly repeatedly denies those charges, telling King: "I don't even really know what a cult is. But I know I don't have one."