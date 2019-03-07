R. Kelly, jailed over failure to pay child support, says he's got about $350,000 left

Hours after his explosive interview with Gayle King aired on "CBS This Morning" R. Kelly found himself back behind bars Wednesday where authorities said he'll remain until he comes up with the more than $161,000 he owes in child support payments. Kelly told King he has just around $350,000 left in his bank account.

"So many people have been stealin' my money. People was connected to my account. I went into – I went by myself for the first time to a Bank of America. Didn't know what I was doing. Didn't know what the hell was going on," he said.

Kelly claims the first time he went alone to a Bank of America was about three weeks to a month ago. "Because I was so tired of not knowin' where my money was, what my publishing is."

Kelly conceded that a lot of not knowing his own financial situation is his fault, saying, "a lot of it's on me." To those who say he doesn't have money because he's had to pay out so many settlements, he said, "Lie."

According to court documents, Kelly settled three lawsuits with women who allege they were minors when he had sex with them. But Kelly said what really cost him is the people who had access to his bank account, something he found out from a bank teller.

"Because the songs I've written, baby, I mean, you know, the songs I've written are songs that can handle settlements and everything else," Kelly said.

"I had, like, $350,000 in the bank. And I told her, 'Look, take that. I'm gonna start a new account.' And that's where it is, right? So she said, 'Okay. It's gonna take six to seven business days to clear.' Does that make sense?"

The day after the trip to the bank, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He said he was unable to access his bank account to make bail. Now, he's back in jail for the separate child support case. Something he became emotional about during our interview.

"How can I pay child support? How?! If my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work? How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids? How?" he said through tears.

Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, said he abused her. Kelly said it's a lie.

"Thirteen years being married … I flew in on a helicopter. I flew in on a helicopter," Kelly said.

"I believe I'm telling y'all. I'm telling y'all. I flew in on a helicopter with a damn puppy. And I proposed to Drea who I was in love with and told her, 'Hey, look, I make mistakes. I'm not perfect.' … We got married. Okay. We had three beautiful kids … Not once have I ever had a domestic violence call at the house and all this that and the other. It never happened. Okay."

But in the lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," his ex-wife Andrea described a tumultuous and sometimes dangerous relationship.

"I went to the National Domestic Violence awareness hotline. And there's 17 questions. There was only two things on that list that Robert hadn't done to me. And that's when it became real to me, like 'Drea, you're being abused,'" she said in the series.

"She's not telling the truth. I love her to death. I, you know, I have nothing against her still. That is my kids' mother," Kelly said.

"I'm not disrespecting her by saying she's not telling the truth. I'm just being honest … Somebody sent me something on my phone and it said that I hogtied her. I don't know how to hogtie people. Why would I hogtie her? My kids is listening to this, all of this nonsense and I ain't been able to spend no time with them. This is real. This is not a lie," he said through tears.

He continued, "What kind of woman would tear down a dad who's trying to have a relationship with their kids? You know how many kids need a relationship with their father?"

Kelly said his relationship with his children is "zero."

"But I know my kids love me. And I'm in love with my kids. I love my kids."

In January, Kelly's oldest child, who is 20 years old, wrote in an Instagram post that she and her siblings hadn't had a relationship with their father for years.

CBS News reached out to Andrea Kelly for comment on R. Kelly's allegations, but her representatives said they do not have any statements at this time.

