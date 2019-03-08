R. Kelly "needs to rot in jail," say parents of woman who lives with singer

The parents of one of the two women living with embattled singer R. Kelly are speaking out. Twenty-one-year-old Azriel Clary and 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that they love Kelly and that there is nothing inappropriate about their relationship with the 52-year-old. Their parents, however, claim Kelly has brainwashed them and is keeping the women against their will. They've been trying desperately to reconnect with their daughters.

Kelly found himself back behind bars Wednesday where authorities said he'll remain until he comes up with the more than $161,000 he owes in child support payments

Shortly after our interview with Kelly aired on Wednesday, Joycelyn Savage called her parents to let them know she's okay. King sat down with Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage and their attorney to talk about that call and why they believe it's not too late to reconnect with their daughter.

"I call them prison calls because I can tell that someone is listening to the calls. And she calls with a one, with a script. 'Momma, I told you I'm happy. I told you a million times I'm happy where I am.' And then her younger sister came in and said, 'Hey, Joycelyn,'" Jonjelyn said. "She paused for like 10 seconds. With like a hiccup."

Joycelyn seemed to have a reaction to hearing her younger sister's voice, according to Jonjelyn.

"And when she talked to Jori, she just – for a second, that was Joycelyn," Timothy Savage, Joycelyn's father, said.

But then she got off the phone.

"Right, she said she had to go, like she was in jail or somewhere. So she had to go," Timothy said.

Jonjelyn and Timothy Savage say it's been nearly two-and-a-half years since they last saw their daughter, Joycelyn, in person. They say Joycelyn enjoyed singing growing up and believed R. Kelly could help their daughter with her professional career. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

"So you felt comfortable because he had been acquitted of the charges?" King asked.

"Not only he'd been acquitted of the charges but I felt comfortable because at the time, I wish I didn't, but I separated the artist from the man," Jonjelyn said.

The Savages say Joycelyn first met Kelly at one of his shows in 2015. Kelly claims Joycelyn's father brought her to the concert. Kelly told King, "I didn't go looking for a Joycelyn Savage. I was doing my show. He brought her and asked a friend of mine to put her on the stage with R. Kelly."

Timothy vehemently denies Kelly's claim.

"I have never met Mr. Kelly," Timothy said. "Never in my entire life met Mr. Kelly. I've only talked to him one time on the phone. And that one time, you know what he told me? He said, 'You gonna have to wait to see your daughter. Trust the process.' How can you tell another father to trust the process, but you rappin' and ravin' on TV that you wanna see your kids, but you won't allow me to see my own daughter. How you think that makes me feel as a father?"

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage say their parents are "trying to get money and scam" R. Kelly

Joycelyn and Azriel Clary have been living with Kelly at his home in Chicago. They say their parents have had a different agenda.

"My parents definitely started this whole situation," Joycelyn told King. "Basically lying and trying to get money and bringing all these different lies and stuff. You know, my parents, they put out, especially my dad. He's the whole master of this whole situation."

The Savages deny ever trying to get money from Kelly.

"No. Only business dealings were potentially for – related to my daughter," Jonjelyn said.

They believe their daughter is making these claims because she's been brainwashed by Kelly.

Despite where they're at now, the Savages believe their relationship with their daughter can be repaired.

"A father's love for his daughter will never change. A man loving his daughter can change. But a father? Love will never change for his daughter," Timothy said.

As for what Timothy has to say to Kelly? "He needs to rot in jail."

"I'm sorry that's just the way I feel. That he needs help, but this man has done so many women wrong and he needs to rot in that jail cell. Period," Timothy said.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary say they've never had singing aspirations. Clary's family also denies asking for or receiving money from R. Kelly. Kelly denies sexual abusing women and controlling their lives.