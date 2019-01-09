"Surviving R. Kelly": "I hope and pray that the DA makes a move quick," says father featured in documentary

Grammy winning singer and songwriter R. Kelly is under legal scrutiny in two states, Georgia and Illinois, for sexual and physical abuse by multiple women. The accusations against the 52-year-old were reignited after the six hour docu-series, "Surviving R. Kelly," aired on Lifetime.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"The recent allegations against entertainer R. Kelly in the recent Lifetime documentary series are deeply, deeply disturbing," she said.

Her office covers Chicago where Kelly has a home. She has been in touch with families from the docu-series who are looking for their loved ones.

"I hope and pray that the DA makes a move quick from out of Chicago or out of Atlanta because at this point, he may be leaving the country with these girls and whoever to try to flee from this situation," said Timothy Savage.

He and Jonjelyn Savage, who were featured in the Lifetime series, said their 23-year-old daughter Joycelyn has been brainwashed by R. Kelly, despite several videos she has made where she says she is fine.

Kelly's award winning career has been shadowed by sexual misconduct allegations for more than two decades. He was acquitted of engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old in 2008. Jonjelyn Savage, Joycelyn's younger sister, hopes this time will be different.

"I believe the documentary has opened up a new era. We've got so much support and I believe people are really trying to help," she said.

Kelly has not commented on the latest allegations made in the series but his attorney said the allegations are false, calling this another round of stories.