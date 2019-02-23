Judge sets $1 million bond for R. Kelly

An Illinois judge set a $1 million bond for R. Kelly on Saturday, a day after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The R&B singer turned himself in to Chicago police late Friday.

Kelly is accused of abusing four victims, at least three of whom were underage, in incidents that date back to 1998. The most recent alleged abuse took place in 2010.

For decades, Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls, but had denied them. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, maintained Kelly's innocence and denied the allegations.

"Mr. Kelly is strong. He's got a lot of support. He's going to be vindicated on all these charges —one by one if it has to be," Greenberg said in a news conference Friday.

R. Kelly turns himself in at Chicago police headquarters on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty

This story is developing. Check back for updates.