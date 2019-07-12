R. Kelly arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested Thursday in Chicago on federal sex trafficking charges, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Kelly was arrested by the New York Police Department and federal Homeland Security agents, a law enforcement source said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in northern Illinois said Kelly is facing 13 counts, including child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of justice.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News Kelly is facing two separate federal charges in two separate districts – one in northern Illinois, and one in New York. The New York case is part of the public safety task force. The New York Eastern District is expected to file charges Friday under the umbrella of racketeering.

Kelly has already been charged with over 20 counts of sexual abuse. He was first charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four women, some of them minors. In May, he was charged with an additional 11 felony counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The charges in May stemmed from accusations from Jerhonda Pace, whose allegations were recounted in the Lifetime docu-series called "Surviving R. Kelly."

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly

In an explosive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in March, Kelly insisted none of the allegations against him were true, including accusations that he had has beaten, starved and held other women against their will — a so-called "sex cult."

"Believe me, man! This is not me! They lying on me! They're lying on me! I'm cool, bro," he said standing and screaming.

News of Kelly's arrest on Thursday was first reported by NBC News.