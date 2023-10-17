We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By taking paid surveys online you can quickly earn some extra cash to pay for holiday expenses. Getty Images/iStockphoto

October is already half over and Halloween is just around the corner. That means many people may already be making holiday plans. Whether you're traveling for Thanksgiving, hosting for Christmas or planning any other festive event, it will cost you money — and likely lots of it. Fortunately, there are some effective ways to earn extra cash for the holidays, many of which won't even require you to leave the comfort of your own home.

One such way is by taking paid surveys online. You can easily get started with an easy-to-set-up account here now.

4 quick ways to earn extra cash for the holidays

While you won't necessarily get rich with the following gigs, every dollar counts, especially during the holiday season. Here are four quick ways to earn extra cash for the holidays.

Take paid surveys

If you're already participated in an online or telephone survey for free, then why not get paid for your time and feedback? You can easily get paid for taking surveys online by building an account today. From there, you'll be matched with the surveys you're qualified to take and you'll be on your way.

Depending on the company utilized, you could earn cash, gift cards or more, simply by answering a few surveys. And you can do it on your own time and your own pace, providing a low-stress way for you to beef up your bank account. Get started here now.

Open a new bank account

Interest rates may be high for borrowers, but they're also high for savers right now, making now a great time to open a high-yield savings or certificate of deposit (CD) account. Many even come with incentives like bonuses worth hundreds of dollars. While the bonuses are usually one-time only, a few hundred dollars can buy a substantial amount of gifts, even in today's economic climate. And for the minimal work required to transfer some funds, it could be worth it for you.

Sell your stuff online

Take a look around your home. Then take a closer look around your home. Chances are you'll find some items you don't mind parting with — particularly if you can make some extra money by quickly selling them online. This can include items as large and expensive as furniture or as simple as unworn bags and belts in your closet. The sky is the limit with what you can sell and what you can make with sites like eBay and Poshmark.

Trade in old devices

When looking around your home for stuff to sell, also consider taking a look for old devices that you can trade in for some extra money. This can include old cell phones, tablets and even some laptops. It's easy to trade these in for extra cash now and, depending on the demand for the product and the quality at the time of trade-in, you could earn some significant sums by simply trading in devices you had already stopped using.

The bottom line

While none of the above ways will allow you to quit your day job, collectively or even individually, they can result in a sizable boost to your bottom line. So, before the holiday bills start stacking up, position yourself now by taking paid surveys, opening a bank account with a big cash bonus, selling some unused stuff online and getting rid of old devices. By doing so, you'll have a few extra dollars in your wallet that you can then use as you see fit this upcoming holiday season.