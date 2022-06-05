Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance on balcony to close out jubilee celebrations

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday to close out her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

She appeared on the balcony with the two future kings: Prince Charles and Prince William and their wives, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. William and Catherine's three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, also appeared on the balcony.

The queen only appeared for a few minutes. She waved to the thousands of people on the national mall, who sang the "God Save the Queen," according to BBC News.

Elizabeth, 96, has been forced to scale back some her appearances at the Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70 years on the throne. She was unable to attend thanksgiving services on Friday and a concert on Saturday due to mobility issues.

Earlier Sunday, a hologram of the queen appeared inside a 260-year-old carriage, the same one that she rode during her coronation, flanked by 200 horses marching through London to Buckingham Palace. The parade's finale was capped by singer Ed Sheeran, who sang "Perfect" and dedicated it to Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip.

From left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At a concert Saturday night, Charles honored her as "Your Majesty, mummy," then paid tribute to her "lifetime of selfless service." The queen appeared in a prerecorded video with Paddington Bear.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years," Charles said as scenes from the queen's life were projected on the palace walls. "You pledged to serve your whole life — you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."

William preceded his father with remarks that underscored the queen's long-time commitment to the environment as he highlighted the need to combat climate change.

Elizabeth's 70 years on a throne makes her the longest-serving monarch in British history, followed by Queen Victoria, who ruled for over 63 years. The longest-serving monarch in history is France's King Louis, who ruled for 72 years, and Thailand's Bhumibol Adulyadej was on the throne for more than 70 years (and more days than the Queen).

The family drama, so far, has not managed to eclipse the queen's celebrations. Her estranged grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan were present at the thanksgiving service on Friday, as the rest of the family wished their daughter, Lilibet, a happy first birthday on social media.

The only person, so far, who seemed to steal the show from Elizabeth was her four-year-old great-grandson, Louis, whose reaction to loud planes flying overhead has been seen around the world.