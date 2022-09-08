Britain's Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision at Scotland residence as doctors "concerned" over her health

London — Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The announcement came after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out of a virtual event on Wednesday and was advised to rest by doctors.

A day before that, she met the U.K.'s new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, September 6, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool/AP

The queen has been experiencing health problems since the end of last year, which the palace has said primarily affects her mobility, and has cut back on public appearances and engagements.

The event she missed on Wednesday, a virtual meeting of Britain's privy council, would have seen the swearing in of new cabinet ministers and the new prime minister take an oath as first First Lord of the Treasury. It is not a constitutionally required step for the new government, but the fact she was forced to cancel an event she was only expected to attend virtually did raise concerns.