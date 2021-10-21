Queen Elizabeth spends night in hospital after canceling Northern Ireland trip

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" and was released Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The same day, the queen canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on advice from doctors, the palace said.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in statement.

The news was first reported by the U.K.'s The Sun newspaper.

The queen was seen at an event for global business leaders with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that she was " disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland."

Queen Elizabeth still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties even after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year. She and Philip were married for 73 years.