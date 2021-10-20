Queen Elizabeth II cancels trip, "reluctantly" takes doctors' advice to rest

London — Queen Elizabeth II has "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest" for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but said the 95-year-old monarch was "in good spirits,'' and disappointed that she wouldn't be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements that had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.



"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,'' the palace said.



The monarch was resting at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has stayed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, October 12, 2021. POOL/REUTERS

The decision comes just days after Elizabeth was seen using a walking stick at a major public event when attending a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.



She had previously been photographed using a cane in 2003, but that was after she underwent knee surgery.



The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

The monarch is generally believed to be in very good health for her age, so any unexpected changes to her schedule prompt immediate concern. The most recent health scare came in 2017, when a bad cold saw her forego a customary New Year's Day church visit.