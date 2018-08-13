Quadruple amputee beats the odds to walk down the aisle

POTOMAC, Md. — It seems like it was love at first sight for Amanda Flores and Frank Bordoy. They met in a restaurant in Washington, D.C., in 2013, and by the following Christmas, they were living together, step-kids and all.

"We were happy, finding our flow, and then I got a cold," Flores said.

It wasn't a cold. Flores ended up in coma for two months, fighting septic shock tied to an infection. When she woke up, the doctors told her the news, that in order to save her life they had to amputate her hands and legs.

"I said, 'OK, I'm going back to sleep, i'm not dealing with that right now," Flores said.

She also says she tried to push Bordoy away. But he proposed, and she said yes, on one condition: she wanted to walk down the aisle.

Quadruple amputees are rare, and Flores is one of only a few women in the world to have lost all four limbs.

"The likelihood of me truly walking independently again was pretty slim because very few people have what it takes," she said.

But this past Saturday, she was ready. Flores and Bordoy took the vows they had long been living — to be there "in sickness and in health."

Of course, Flores also wanted to dance. Turns out you don't need legs to stand, you've got the heart.