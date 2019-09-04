Purdue Pharma reportedly to file for bankruptcy if it can't settle state suits

Embattled opiod maker Purdue Pharma is preparing to file for bankruptcy, the news agency Reuters reported.

The private company has yet to reach an agreement with multiple state attorneys general to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging it fueled the nation's opioid crisis.

Purdue has offered between $10 billion to $12 billion to settle the rash of lawsuits.

Purdue Pharma lawyers have documents prepared for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing as a federal judge awaits settlement updates from plaintiffs, according to the report.

At least 35 attorneys general must agree on a deal, and they have yet to reach a consensus, Reuters reported. Attorneys general in Massachusetts and New York reportedly oppose the offer to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits alleging that Purdue Pharma created — and stoked — the nation's opioid crisis, allegations the Stamford, Connecticut, company denies.

If Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy, it will dodge an October trial related to a rash of lawsuits that have been consolidated before an Ohio judge.

Purdue issued a statement saying "it prefers a constructive global resolution" versus "years of wasteful litigation and appeals," according to Reuters. It claims its offer — through which Purdue would file for bankruptcy and reorganize to become what's known as a public benefit corporation — has the "potential to save tens of thousands of lives and deliver billions of dollars to the communities affected by the opioid crisis."

In addition to ceding ownership of the company, Purdue's founding Sackler family would contribute $3 billion of their fortune over seven years, plus another $1.5 billion after they sell Munidpharma, another family-owned business.

A number of state attorneys general argue the family's settlement contribution is too low, according to Reuters.