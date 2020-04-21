Prince tribute concert airs on CBS tonight

April 21 marks four years since Prince's death, so to honor the global icon, music stars came together for a tribute concert featuring some of the his most memorable music. "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince" will air Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET, only on CBS and CBS All Access.

Usher, John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin will perform some of Prince's most well-known songs, and many other top names in music also perform. Comedian Maya Rudolph hosts the special, which was taped at the Los Angeles Convention Center in January.

How to watch

What: "Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince"

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT

On TV: Your local CBS station

Live stream: On CBS All Access



Since this concert was filmed before stay-at-home orders were put in place, it's not a series of at-home videos from individual stars like we've gotten used to during these unprecedented times. Instead, fans will get to see The Revolution, Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time and other stars actually together on stage in front of an audience.

Rudolph not only serves as host, but performs with her Prince cover band Princess. The concert also features performances by Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Miguel, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, as well as appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA twigs and Jimmy Jam.

Prince, a 38-time Grammy nominee and seven-time Grammy winner, died on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park estate in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was later determined to be an accidental fentanyl overdose.