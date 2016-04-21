Live

Prince 1958-2016

      Iconic rock musician Prince died April 21, 2016 at the age of 57. Police and EMTs responded to a 911 call at his Paisley Park studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The cause of death was later determined to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

      The flamboyant musician -- a creative and commercial force in the music world -- shot to super-stardom with 1984's "Purple Rain" and its wildly successful soundtrack.

      One of the best-selling recording artists of all time, Prince was a seven-time Grammy winner who sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

      Here, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, California, Feb. 18, 1985.

      Credit: Liu Heung Shing/AP

    • Prince - 1985

      Born Prince Rogers Nelson on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, he was named after the Prince Roger Trio, a jazz band in which his father played. Prince signed with Warner Bros. Records as a teenager.

      His debut album, "For You," came in 1978, followed by "Prince" in 1979, "Dirty Mind" in 1980 and "Controversy" in 1981. All were controversial for their religious and sexual themes. Real success came with his next album, the eminently danceable "1999" in 1982, which went platinum and included singles "Little Red Corvette as well as "Delirious" in addition to the title track.

      The film "Purple Rain" was a seemingly autobiographical tale of a rebellious young musician in the Minneapolis club scene.

      Here, Prince gets a wild look in his eyes as he performs in concert at Riverfront Coliseum during his Purple Rain Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 22, 1985.

      Credit: Rob Burns/AP

    • Prince - 1986

      Prince's work helped define 1980s popular music, with hits like "When Doves Cry," "Little Red Corvette" and "Let's Go Crazy," but he was just as successful penning hits for other artists, including the Bangles ("Manic Monday"), Tevin Campbell ("Round and Round"), and Sinead O'Connor ("Nothing Compares 2 U").

      Here, Prince is all smiles as he addresses the audience at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 1986.

      Credit: Nick Ut/AP

    • Prince - 1986

      The announcement of his death came just a week after the Grammy and Oscar winner was taken to hospital with a bad bout of influenza, although he made light of his health problems after the scare.

      Seen here: A portrait of Prince taken August 25, 1986 at the Zenith in Paris for his only concert in the French capital.

      Credit: Pascal George/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince - 1986

      Prince performs onstage during his concert at the Zenith venue in Paris, August 25, 1986.

      Credit: Pascal George/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince - 1990

      The artist was known for both his music and unique fashion looks..

      Prince performing onstage during his concert at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, June 16, 1990.

      Credit: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince - 1987

      By the end of the 1980s, Prince had become a super commercially successful pop artist. His pioneering brand of danceable funk made him one of music's most influential figures.

      Prince performs onstage during his concert at the Bercy venue in Paris, June 17, 1987.

      Credit: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince and Placido Domingo - 1994

      Prince acknowledges applause after receiving the "Outstanding Contribution to the Pop Industry" award during the World Music Awards ceremony in Monaco from Italian tenor Placido Domingo, May 4, 1994.

      Credit: Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images

    • The Artist Formerly Known as Prince

      The Artist Formerly Known as Prince performs to a capacity audience at Wembley Arena March 3, 1995, the first of six shows at the London venue. He had the word "slave" written in his cheek, a commentary on his feelings about not owning his music in regard to his rights dispute with Warner Bros.

      Credit: Simon Kreitem/Reuters

    • Prince - "Newpower Soul"

      Prince in a publicity photograph for the album "Newpower Soul" in 1998 which was recorded, pressed and distributed by his NPG records label without the assistance of a major industry label.

      The musician helped shape popular culture in controversial ways, as Tipper Gore cited his song "Darling Nikki" as a main motivation to start the Parents Music Resource Center and launch the Senate hearings that led to the record industry's "voluntary" parental control album-stickering policy.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Prince & Mayte Garcia - 1999

      Prince poses for photographers with his wife Mayte as they arrives at the De Beer and Versace "Diamonds are forever" charity fashion event, June 9, 1999.

      A host of international celebrities turned out for the event to raise funds for three charities including the Prince's Foundation for architecture and the environment.

      Credit: Sinead Lynch/AFP/Getty Images

    • Male Artist of the Decade

      A contract dispute in the 1990s with Warner Bros. prompted Prince to begin going by an unpronounceable symbol, glyph O(+>, referring to himself in print as "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince."

      "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince" gives his acceptance speech after being named Male Artist of the Decade at the 14th annual Soul Train Music Awards, March 4, 2000.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - 2004

      Prince was honored in 2004 with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

      Here, Prince performs following George Harrison's induction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on March 15, 2004 in New York City.

      Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2004

      Prince wears a wig, sunglasses, and a false goatee as a disguise with the opening act of The 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans.

      Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2004

      Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans after the release of "Musicology," an album that won two Grammys.

      Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    • Prince & Manuela Testolini - 2005

      Prince arrives with his wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005 in Los Angeles. He was a presenter during the Oscars telecast.

      Prince was romantically linked to many celebrities over the years, including Kim Basinger, Madonna, Sheila E. and Carmen Electra, but he was only married twice. He married his backup singer and dancer, Mayte Garcia, on Valentine's Day 1996. The couple had a baby boy who died just seven days after being born. They divorced in 2000. Prince was married to Manuela Testolini from 2001 to 2006.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

    • Prince - NAACP Image Awards

      The "Purple Rain" singer was honored at the 36th NAACP Image Awards with the Vanguard Award at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles.

      The award is presented to people "whose groundbreaking work" increases understanding and awareness of racial and social issues.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Prince & Beyonce

      When his Warner Bros. publishing contract expired at the end of 1999, Prince reclaimed his name. He released "The Rainbow Children" in 2001 ,which was influenced by his joining the Jehovah's Witness faith. It didn't fair well.

      Prince returned to the limelight, performing "Purple Rain" during the 46th Annual Grammy Awards with Beyonce at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles.

      With his Grammy performance and release of "Musicology" in the spring, Prince saw the beginning of a career resurgence.

      Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

    • Prince and Stevie Wonder

      Following the success of "Musicology," Prince released "3121" in 2006, and produced "Song of the Heart" for the animated movie "Happy Feet." The song won the musician a Golden Globe for Best Original Composition.

      Prince and Stevie Wonder perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2007

      Prince performs during the Super Bowl XLI halftime press conference in Miami on February 1, 2007.

      Credit: Evan Agostini, Getty Images

    • Prince - Super Bowl halftime show

      Prince brought the house down at the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Feb. 4, 2007.

      He played an epic guitar solo of "Purple Rain," and remixed Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," Queen's "We Will Rock You," and the Foo Fighters' "Best of You" with his own songs.

      Credit: Amy Sancetta/AP

    • Super Bowl halftime show - 2007

      Prince performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    • Prince & Sheila E - 2007

      Sheila E and Prince perform onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California.

      Sheila E. was Prince's drummer, collaborator, long time friend and at one point, even his fiancée.

      Interview with Sheila E. about Prince

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR

    • Prince - 2007

      Maverick musician Prince performs early July 17, 2007 during a jam session after his sold-out concert at the 41st edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival. Prince's album "Planet Earth" went on sale the following week.

      Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2009

      Prince's "The Purple Party" for LotusFlow3r.com held at Avalon on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

      Credit: Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2009

      Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com

    • Prince - 2010

      Prince performs on stage at Yas Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi November 14, 2010. The performance is part of three consecutive days of after-race concerts of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.

      Credit: Jumana El-Heloueh/REUTERS

    • Prince & Halle Berry

      Prince presents actress Halle Berry (L) with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Frankie & Alice" at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, March 4, 2011.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

    • Prince - 2011

      Prince performs on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on June 30, 2011.

      Credit: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2011

      Prince performs for the first time in Britain since 2007 at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England, July 3, 2011.

      Credit: Olivia Harris/Reuters

    • Prince - 2011

      Prince performs on the Isle of Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 6, 2011.

      Credit: Polfoto/Jakob Joergensen/AP

    • Prince - 2012

      Prince and singer Mary J. Blige perform onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 22, 2012 in Las Vegas.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

    • Prince - 2013

      Prince performs onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2013 in Las Vegas.

      Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2015 Grammys

      After years of disputes and battles with the Warner Bros. record label, it was announced April 18, 2014, that an agreement was reached with the music icon. As a result, Prince owned the rights to the music he recorded on the label, including "Purple Rain," "1999" and "Around the World In a Day." The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

      Here, Prince speaks onstage during the 57th Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Prince - 2015

      Prince sings onstage during the "HitnRun" tour at The Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015 in Detroit.

      Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015

    • Prince - 2015

      Prince performs onstage with his backup trio 3RDEYEGIRL during his "HitnRun" tour at Bell Centre on May 23, 2015 in Montreal.

      Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015

    • Prince's third eye

      Prince, wearing tri-lensed sunglasses, speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles.

      The glasses, worn before on Saturday Night Live in 2014, referenced "the third eye" associated with spirituality and the sixth chakra. The invisible yet all powerful third eye related to intuition, inner knowledge and imagination.

      In Prince's 1997 song "3rd Eye" he sang the lyrics: Using a special code he accessed his mind/ In search of the reason why/ In passion and fashion he began traveling time/ 3rd eye, third eye, third eye

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images