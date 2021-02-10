Prince Charles and Camilla receive their first COVID-19 vaccines

The Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, a Clarence House spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, are in the age bracket currently eligible to be vaccinated in the U.K.

So far, about 12.6 million U.K. residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to BBC News. The over-70 age bracket is now eligible, following the rapid vaccinations of over-80 residents and health care workers.

In a statement, Clarence House did not specify when the royal couple received their shots, or which vaccination they were given.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Phillip, 99, received their coronavirus shots at Windsor Castle, where the queen and her husband have been spending their time during the lockdown in England.

At the time, royal officials said they took the rare step of commenting on the monarch's health in order to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on November 15, 2020, in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for COVID-19 last March after experiencing mild symptoms. At the time, Camilla tested negative for the virus, but the couple self-isolated at the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," Clarence House said at the time.

Charles' son, Prince William, 28, also tested positive for COVID-19 last April. William, also known as the Duke of Cambridge, is second in line to the throne.

In December, Charles and Camilla visited Gloucestershire Royal Hospital's COVID-19 Vaccination Hub to show their support for the nation's vaccine roll-out program. The couple has frequently visited health care workers throughout the pandemic, as Britain attempts to tackle new strains of the virus.

Britain became the world's first country on December 8 to begin a mass vaccination drive against the coronavirus. The government said its aim is to deliver the first vaccine doses to 15 million people in the top priority groups by the middle of February.