Preview: Ree Drummond, TV's "Pioneer Woman," is just a mom who cooks for her family

Ree Drummond, known to millions as TV's "The Pioneer Woman," is just a mom feeding her family, she tells Alina Cho in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast March 10.

"I'm not a famous actress; I'm not a famous type," Drummond told Cho. "I'm really a mom who cooks for her family."

Don't tell that to her legion of fans who follow everything Drummond produces, from a popular cooking TV series on the Food Network, to five bestselling books, a hotel, restaurants and more, built around the "Pioneer Woman" franchise.

Pioneer Woman Magazine

As followers of Drummond know, she's a fan of butter, basset hounds and Ethel Merman. She attributes her success to being a regular person making comfort food and talking with an audience, not down to them.

"I'm not a trained chef. And so, I have a level of accessibility," Drummond said. "I'm not going to show them anything that is beyond their skill. And I also use a lot of ingredients that are pretty easy to get."

Cho visits Drummond at her family's cattle farm in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, near Tulsa, where she talks about her career, her food, and her husband, Ladd Drummond, and the growing reach of her company, which includes a magazine and home goods at Walmart.

The couple also talk about what they've done to transform their hometown into a tourist destination.

Despite their astonishing success, Drummond says she'll never use the word "empire" to describe what she and her husband have achieved. "I just think of the word empire as being in a position where you just sit and reflect on everything you've done," Drummond said. "And I just don't have time to do that."

"Sunday Morning," hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).





For more info: