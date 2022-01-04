Powerball jackpot jumps to $575 million for Wednesday night drawing

No winning tickets were sold for Monday night's $540 million Powerball jackpot so the next one — on Wednesday night — will be at least an estimated $575 million. Wednesday's haul will have an estimated cash value of at least $409.3 million, Powerball officials say. It will be the ninth biggest in Powerball history, at a minimum.

The numbers chosen Monday night were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. That jackpot had swelled after no tickets qualified for the top prize in the New Year's Day drawing.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive a lump-sum payment or 30 payments over the course of 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5%. The lump-sum cash payment for a single jackpot winner is currently estimated at around $384.3 million, according to Powerball.

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets in a 2016 file photo. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A standard ticket costs $2, although players can choose to add a "power play" for another $1, which could increase the winning prize total for everything but the jackpot. To win the jackpot, players must match all 5 drawn numbers plus the powerball number. Smaller prizes are available for other outcomes, such as only matching the powerball, which, without any power play, is worth $4.

According to Powerball, players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize, but only a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning the jackpot.

Powerball is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.