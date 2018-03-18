Emergency crews respond to possible explosion in Austin -- live updates

A law enforcement source has told CBS News that there was a possible explosion Sunday at a house in southwest Austin. There are reports that possibly up to two people were injured.
CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports that the Austin-Travis County EMS have crews responding to the 4700 block of Eagle Feather Drive. They are also responding to reports of a second explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.
Austin police said they are responding to a so-called "bomb hotspot" call on Dawn Song Drive. Two males have been transported with unknown injuries in this incident.
The police department also tweeted it will have a media staging area at Boston Lane and Southwest Parkway.
Police are currently investigating three explosions that occurred this month which killed a 39-year-old and a 17-year-old and injured two others. The three explosions involved package bombs. There is no word yet if this recent incident is connected, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reports.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.