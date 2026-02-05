Police helicopter crashes in Arizona after shooting involving officer

A police helicopter crashed Wednesday night near the scene of what authorities in Flagstaff, Arizona called "an active officer-involved shooting investigation," according to police in Page, Arizona.

The suspect was caught, Page police said.

Investigators said no officers were hurt in the police shooting, CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV reported.

There was no word on how many people were on the helicopter or their condition, KPHO said, adding that it was an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter that went down.

Area resident Amanda Brewer told the station she heard three gunshots followed by two more at about 8:40 p.m. local time, so she called 911. She said officers arrived within minutes.

Brewer said she then heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

Brewer said she heard the helicopter above her house just after 10 p.m. and there were more gunshots after that.

"You could hear the blades going," she said. "Then there was a very large crash; it shook the house. It was startling."

Brewer said there was quite a large fire in the forest behind her house, and she heard more gunshots after the crash.

Flagstaff police issued a shelter-in-lace for one neighborhood at about 10:15 p.m. in a social media post.

Flagstaff police haven't said what led up to the police shooting or the condition of the suspect, KPHO reports.